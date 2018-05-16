Pirates' Trevor Williams: Spins seven shutout innings
Williams (5-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to pick up the win Tuesday against the White Sox. He allowed six hits and struck out six without issuing a walk.
Tuesday's outing was Williams' second six-plus inning scoreless start of the season and his first since April 1. The righty breezed through the first four innings but allowed back-to-back singles to begin the fifth before retiring the next three hitters to escape the jam. He ended his day with a tidy four-pitch seventh inning, exiting with an excellent 2.72 ERA through his first nine starts this season. The 26-year-old has been a pleasant surprise in the early going, but his peripherals suggest that he's in store for a bit of negative regression at some point.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Hit hard again Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pair of homers lead to second loss•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pitches well in win•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Improves to 3-0 Thursday•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...