Williams (5-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to pick up the win Tuesday against the White Sox. He allowed six hits and struck out six without issuing a walk.

Tuesday's outing was Williams' second six-plus inning scoreless start of the season and his first since April 1. The righty breezed through the first four innings but allowed back-to-back singles to begin the fifth before retiring the next three hitters to escape the jam. He ended his day with a tidy four-pitch seventh inning, exiting with an excellent 2.72 ERA through his first nine starts this season. The 26-year-old has been a pleasant surprise in the early going, but his peripherals suggest that he's in store for a bit of negative regression at some point.