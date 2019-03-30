Pirates' Trevor Williams: Start pushed back to Sunday
Williams will start Sunday against the Reds after his scheduled start Saturday was rained out, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Chris Archer and Jameson Taillon will remain on schedule for next week's series against the Cardinals, with Joe Musgrove getting bumped Sunday in favor of Williams. That doesn't necessarily mean that Williams is viewed as ahead of Musgrove, however, as Musgrove's start to spring had been delayed due to recovery from abdominal surgery, so it's likely that the team was happy to give him a few extra days to build up.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Finishes spring on high note•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Quiets bats Thursday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Makes first spring start•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Yields three runs in loss•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Blanks Brewers for 14th win•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Fires six shutout innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...