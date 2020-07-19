Manager Derek Shelton said Sunday that Williams will start the Pirates' second game of the season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Williams struggled during spring training, but he was able to impress during summer camp and will play a prominent role in Pittsburgh's rotation to begin the season. The right-hander struggled with a 5.38 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 145.2 innings last season, although he fared considerably better with current starting catcher Jacob Stallings behind the plate.