Williams (6-5) allowed three runs on five hits with no walks across six innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.

All the real damage to Williams' ledger came on early home runs, which included a two-run shot from David Peralta in the first inning and a solo job from John Ryan Murphy in the second. He cruised the rest of the way and finished with a quality start, but unfortunately the offense could do little against Clay Buchholz and the Arizona bullpen. Williams has pitched well over his last two starts, allowing three earned runs with a 13:2 K:BB across 13 total innings. He'll look to continue his recent form in a favorable matchup next weekend against the Padres.