Pirates' Trevor Williams: Strikes out six in loss to D-backs
Williams (6-5) allowed three runs on five hits with no walks across six innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out six.
All the real damage to Williams' ledger came on early home runs, which included a two-run shot from David Peralta in the first inning and a solo job from John Ryan Murphy in the second. He cruised the rest of the way and finished with a quality start, but unfortunately the offense could do little against Clay Buchholz and the Arizona bullpen. Williams has pitched well over his last two starts, allowing three earned runs with a 13:2 K:BB across 13 total innings. He'll look to continue his recent form in a favorable matchup next weekend against the Padres.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Wins sixth game Monday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Dealt loss Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Another short outing Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Knocked around by Cardinals•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Only lasts four innings•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Allows four earned runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...