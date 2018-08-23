Williams didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Braves, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

The 26-year-old's incredible run continues. Williams has now given up two runs or fewer in seven straight starts, posting a minuscule 0.86 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB in 42 innings over that stretch. He'll face a tough test in his next outing Wednesday in St. Louis, however.