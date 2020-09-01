Williams gave up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over four innings versus the Brewers on Monday. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Williams' struggles were not his alone, as the Pirates made two errors that led to runs in the second and fourth innings. The 28-year-old didn't help his own cause much, allowing eight or more baseunners for the fourth straight start. Williams has a 5.50 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB through 34.1 innings this season. He'll look for better control Saturday versus the Reds.