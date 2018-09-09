Pirates' Trevor Williams: Sunday's game postponed
Williams will not make his scheduled start against the Marlins as Sunday's game was postponed due to weather, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The rain has been prevalent throughout the weekend, leading to Sunday's postponement. Williams could simply pitch Monday at St. Louis and bump the rest of the rotation back a day, but it remains to how the Pirates adjust their starting rotation.
