Pirates' Trevor Williams: Surrenders four earned runs
Williams (2-2) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four across 6.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Astros.
Williams held the Astros scoreless through three frames, but allowed two home runs in his final 3.2 innings of work to spoil a previously solid outing. His performance was certainly a step forward from his first start after being activated off the injured list, when he allowed seven earned runs. On Tuesday, he flashed familiar skills -- particularly his control -- and has now allowed 1.4 BB/9 across 65.2 innings, contributing to a 1.19 WHIP. He'll draw another tough test in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against the Cubs.
