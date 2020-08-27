Williams (1-5) took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox after giving up eight runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

The right-hander entered Wednesday with three homers allowed through his first five starts of the season, but Chicago doubled up that total. Williams has a 5.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB through 30.1 innings, and he'll look to get back on track Monday at Milwaukee.