Williams (0-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Cubs. He gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while fanning six across 4.2 innings.

Williams retired the first five batters he faced, but things went downhill from the third inning onwards. It seems as if Williams' struggles during the 2019 season -- where he pitched to the tune of a 5.38 ERA -- remain in place for 2020 after two sub-par performances. His next start should come at home against the Twins on Aug. 5.