Williams (5-5) was charged with four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks over six innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He struck out seven.

On the heels of a seven-inning, one-hit gem earlier in the week against the Tigers, Williams turned in another quality start, but he hurt himself with the walks. The right-hander didn't get any help from his offense, and that has been a theme in recent starts, with the Pirates totaling eight runs in Williams' last four games. Williams lines up for a home start against the Cardinals his next time out.