Williams struck out four and walked three in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies, giving up two runs on four hits in six innings.

Williams pitched well but was outdueled by Rockies' starter Chad Bettis, taking his first loss of the season on a quality start performance. The two runs Williams allowed were an RBI groundout by Carlos Gonzalez in the first, and an RBI single by Ryan McMahon in the fourth. In four starts, Williams is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 14:10 K:BB ratio. He'll head to Philadelphia for a weekend matchup with the Phillies.