Pirates' Trevor Williams: Takes loss in quality start
Williams struck out four and walked three in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies, giving up two runs on four hits in six innings.
Williams pitched well but was outdueled by Rockies' starter Chad Bettis, taking his first loss of the season on a quality start performance. The two runs Williams allowed were an RBI groundout by Carlos Gonzalez in the first, and an RBI single by Ryan McMahon in the fourth. In four starts, Williams is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 14:10 K:BB ratio. He'll head to Philadelphia for a weekend matchup with the Phillies.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Improves to 3-0 Thursday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Gets second win of season•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Blanks Tigers through six•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Scheduled start postponed to Sunday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Set for first full season•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Likely to open season in rotation•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...