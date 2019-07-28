Williams (3-4) allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Saturday.

While Williams did allow two homers, he ultimately didn't receive enough support to win this pitching duel. The Pirates didn't score a run, and Jung Ho Kang couldn't catch an easy popup one batter before J.D. Davis hit a homer, tagging Williams with an extra run (it was counted as earned). Still, the growing home run problem is a concern for Williams, as he's yielded 11 homers in six starts since returning from the IL on June 19. Williams, who owns a 4.87 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 88.2 innings this season, will look to make the proper corrections against the Mets again Friday.