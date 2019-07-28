Pirates' Trevor Williams: Takes tough loss
Williams (3-4) allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Saturday.
While Williams did allow two homers, he ultimately didn't receive enough support to win this pitching duel. The Pirates didn't score a run, and Jung Ho Kang couldn't catch an easy popup one batter before J.D. Davis hit a homer, tagging Williams with an extra run (it was counted as earned). Still, the growing home run problem is a concern for Williams, as he's yielded 11 homers in six starts since returning from the IL on June 19. Williams, who owns a 4.87 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 88.2 innings this season, will look to make the proper corrections against the Mets again Friday.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Returns to form in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Confirmed as Monday's starter•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Could start Monday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Scratched from Saturday's start•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Turns in worst 2019 start•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Back from paternity leave•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...