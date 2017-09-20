Pirates' Trevor Williams: Takes tough-luck loss versus Brewers
Williams (6-9) allowed one run across five innings while taking a loss Tuesday against the Brewers, yielding three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Williams was able to scatter baserunners effectively, but he was victimized for a solo home run by Domingo Santana in the fourth inning. Unfortunately, Chase Anderson delivered a gem on the other end, sinking Williams to his ninth loss. Still, he's gone at least five innings while allowing two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts ahead of his next turn Tuesday against the Orioles.
