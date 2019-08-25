Pirates' Trevor Williams: Throws six scoreless
Williams (6-6) pitched six shutout innings while allowing three hits with one walk and three strikeouts to earn a victory against the Reds on Saturday.
The 27-year-old really took a turn for the worst this season after he suffered an injury in his side during May. He came back a month later and has seen his ERA rise more than 2.00 in the last 11 starts. However, Williams was on point Saturday, throwing six shutout frames for the first time since his first start of the year. He is back to the .500 mark with a 5.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 112.2 innings this season. Williams will have the tough task of building upon this start at Coors Field against the Rockies on Thursday.
