Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tosses quality start in no-decision
Williams tossed six innings of two-run ball in a no decision Sunday against the Phillies, allowing one hit with five walks and seven strikeouts.
Williams struggled to find the strike zone at times, tying his season high in walks, but that was offset by his career-high-tying seven punchouts. Curiously enough, the only real damage against him was initiated by opposing pitcher Nick Pivetta, who had an RBI double and later scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the fifth inning. Overall, Williams turned in his third straight quality start and still owns an impressive 2.15 ERA through 29.1 innings. He's next scheduled to face the Cardinals on Saturday.
