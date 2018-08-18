Williams (10-9) took the loss Friday as the Pirates fell 1-0 to the Cubs, giving up one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out four.

The right-hander continued his excellent run, even if he wasn't rewarded for his efforts in this one -- Williams now has a 0.75 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over his last six starts, although his 18:11 K:BB during that stretch indicates how narrow his margin for error has been. He'll try to stay locked in when he next takes the mound Wednesday at home against the Braves.