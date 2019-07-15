Williams (3-3) allowed eight runs on 11 hits with three walks and four strikeouts across 5.1 innings while taking a loss against the Cubs on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has struggled lately, but this might have been his worst start of the season. The Cubs really hit Williams hard, particularly in the fifth and sixth innings. The 11 hits he allowed was a season high along with the three homers he yielded. After 24 runs permitted in his last four starts, all the sudden Williams owns a 5.17 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and .289 batting average against. He also has 61 strikeouts in 76.2 innings this season. Williams will look to get right at home against the Phillies on Saturday.