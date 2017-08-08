Williams threw seven innings of shutout ball Monday against Detroit. He allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out five.

He totaled a season-high 107 pitches, including 62 for strikes. His velocity was slightly down from his 92.6 mph average -- he hit the upper 80s on occasion -- but manager Clint Hurdle noted post-game how well the rookie mixed his pitches. Williams has crafted a 3.56 ERA in his last 91 innings. According to AT&T SportsNet, the righty's .521 opponent OPS the second time through the lineup is second-best among National League hurlers with a 100-batter minimum -- only the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (.502) is better.