General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Williams (side) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Indianapolis this week, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Huntington didn't specify whether Williams will require only one rehab start before returning from the 10-day injured list, where he's resided since May 17. The Pirates may just wait and see how he performs at Indianapolis before deciding on his next step, but since he threw a 64-pitch simulated game Saturday, Williams' arm seems to be reasonably built up already. Prior to getting shut down with the right side strain, Williams had compiled a 3.33 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 54 innings.