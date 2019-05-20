Pirates' Trevor Williams: Will rest for 10 days
The Pirates will reassess Williams (oblique) in 10 days to determine whether he'll be ready to begin baseball activities, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan.
Huntington said that the amount of time it takes for Williams to resume activity will help dictate the time needed for a return. The general manager added that he's "cautiously optimistic" the injury isn't of a long term nature, though he said it's not a short term injury, either. Williams pitched 3.2 innings of one-run ball before suffering the oblique injury in Thursday's game.
