Williams tossed seven shutout innings against the Brewers on Monday, allowing just one hit and two walks while matching a season high with seven strikeouts.

He moved his fastball around the corners, throwing 61 of 96 pitches for strikes. Williams had allowed 17 earned runs in his last 18 innings and could've possibly lost his rotation spot with another bad outing. As it stands, the righty will look to make amends over the weekend against Arizona, against whom he surrendered eight runs (three earned) in three innings on June 12.