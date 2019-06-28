Williams' next start is scheduled for July 1 against the Cubs in Pittsburgh.

Since Williams started the first of the Pirates' six games this week in Tuesday's loss to the Astros, he would have been available to start either Sunday in Milwaukee on normal rest. Instead, he'll be bumped back a day with the Pirates ushering Jordan Lyles (hamstring) back into the rotation this weekend following a three-week stint on the injured list. Williams now lines up for a two step in the final week before the All-Star break, with his second turn set to come at home against the Brewers on July 6.