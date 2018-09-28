Williams (14-10) threw five innings and took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four in a loss to the Cubs.

Williams allowed a two-run triple to David Bote in the second inning before an RBI single from Daniel Murphy in the fourth. The 6-foot-3 righty will end his 2018 campaign with a strong 3.11 ERA across 170.2 innings. He also posted a 126:55 K:BB.