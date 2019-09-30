Williams allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts across seven innings while taking a loss against the Reds on Sunday.

Although it led to just two runs, Williams tossed up two more long balls Sunday, giving him a career-high 27 homers allowed this season. He yielded just 15 a year ago, which is why his ERA was more than 2.00 runs better in 2018. Williams started experiencing problems giving up homers when he returned from an injury in the middle of June, and it immediately hurt his ERA. He finishes the season 7-9 with a disappointing 5.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 113 strikeouts in 145.2 innings.