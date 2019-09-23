Williams (7-8) allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Brewers on Sunday.

The right-hander was better in this one, but he gave up two more homers, which has been too common since he returned from injury in June. Over his last 16 starts since that return from the IL on June 19, Williams has tossed up 21 homers. As a result, he owns a 6.91 ERA during that stretch. Overall, Williams has a 5.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 138.2 innings this season. He will end the season with a start against the Reds at home Sunday.