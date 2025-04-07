The Pirates are expected to promote Cheng from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

He'll be joining the 26-man active roster as a replacement for infielder Jared Triolo (back), who is headed for the 10-day injured list. Cheng, 23, produced a .225/.329/.347 slash line to go with 11 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 132 games between Triple-A and Double-A Altoona in 2024. He's gotten off to a poor start to 2025 at Indianapolis by going 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts, so the Pirates aren't likely to hand him meaningful playing time right off the bat. His main value to the Pirates will come from his ability to play three infield spots (second base, third base and shortstop).