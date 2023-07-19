Marcano will start at shortstop and bat seventh Wednesday against the Guardians.

Marcano had started at shortstop in nine of the Pirates' first 12 games of July, but he was the bench for the first two contests of the series in the wake of prospect Liover Peguero's promotion from Triple-A Indianapolis. Though Peguero looks like he'll get a trial as the Bucs' primary shortstop for the time being, he'll take a seat Wednesday in favor of Marcano after going 0-for-6 with five strikeouts in his first two starts. If neither Peguero nor Marcano is able to provide consistent production at the plate over the next several games, one or both could be headed back to Triple-A once Ji Hwan Bae (ankle) eventually makes his return from the 10-day injured list.