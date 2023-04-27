Marcano is starting at second base and hitting leadoff Thursday versus the Dodgers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has largely settled into the leadoff role for the Pirates in the wake of Oneil Cruz's ankle fracture, but Hayes will get the day off Thursday. Marcano boasts an .851 OPS in 24 plate appearances since his April 15 promotion to the majors and has now started four of the last five games at second base for Pittsburgh.