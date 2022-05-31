Marcano went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 6-5 win against the Dodgers on Monday.

In just his fifth game of the year, Marcano delivered a big shot against one of the NL's top pitchers, taking Walker Buehler deep for a three-run blast in the second inning. The long ball was Marcano's first as a major-leaguer in his 55th career at-bat. He has never been much of a power hitter, topping out at seven homers in the minors during the 2021 campaign.