Marcano went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.
At least against right-handed pitching, the lefty-hitting Marcano appears to have at least temporarily seized the leadoff gig from Ke'Bryan Hayes. The 22-year-old set the table Sunday for the second day in a row and was one of the few bright spots for the Pirates in Atlanta's four-game series sweep, as he produced six hits and scored one run across his 13 at-bats. At least until the Pirates get back Josh VanMeter (finger) or Kevin Newman (groin) back from the injured list, Marcano looks primed to serve as the Pirates' everyday second baseman.
