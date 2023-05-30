Marcano went 3-for-4 with two doubles Monday against the Giants.

Marcano hit atop the Pirates order for the second consecutive game against a right-handed pitcher and he's gone 4-for-8 in that small sample. It's unclear if he'll continue to have a chance in the role as the team has cycled through a number of different options in recent weeks. Marcano has taken over the strong-side platoon role at shortstop and has taken advantage of the opportunity by collecting three multi-hit games in his last five starts.

More News