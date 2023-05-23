Marcano went 2-for-3 with a walk, a grand slam and one steal in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Rangers.

Marcano singled in the fourth and proceeded to steal second, marking his second swipe of the year, but he was stranded to end the inning. He walked in his next at-bat and hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh to take a 6-1 lead. Marcano has done an admirable job filling in for Oneil Cruz (ankle), but the former's overall numbers are less than spectacular. However, he's picked up his offensive game of late and is slashing .321/.367/.607 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI over his past 11 games (28 at-bats).