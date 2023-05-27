Marcano went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and a stolen base in Friday's 11-6 win over the Mariners.

For the second time in his last three games, Marcano flexed both power and speed with a homer and a steal. The 23-year-old is batting .261 (12-for-46) in May, right in line with his .266 average for the season. He's added an .809 OPS, three homers, three steals, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 91 plate appearances. Marcano should remain in the mix as a strong-side platoon option at shortstop, sharing the position with righty-hitting Chris Owings.