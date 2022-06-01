Marcano went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.
Marcano has somewhat surprisingly homered in back-to-back games, with his second-inning blast Tuesday giving the Pirates all the offense they needed to win. The 22-year-old has hit safely in five of his six games this season. He's posted two homers, five RBI, five runs scored and a double across 20 plate appearances. Marcano is likely to see a utility role while in the majors.
