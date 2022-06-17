Marcano was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear whether Marcano has tested positive for the virus or if he's on the injured list for other reasons, so it's difficult to predict when he'll return. Liover Peguero was recalled to take his place on the roster.
