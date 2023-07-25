Marcano was removed from Monday's game against the Padres after suffering a right knee injury, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Marcano stepped awkwardly on third base during a play in the bottom of the fifth inning and needed assistance getting off the field. He should be considered day-to-day since the severity of the injury is currently unclear.
More News
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Nabs third straight start•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Loses hold of steady playing time•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Out versus lefty•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Sitting again versus lefty•