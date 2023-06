Marcano is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

The lefty-hitting Marcano is on the bench for the third game in a row, with two of his absences from the lineup having come when the Pirates faced right-handed pitchers. Marcano has slashed a woeful .197/.231/.262 through 22 games in June and appears to have lost hold of a regular role in the middle infield to recent call-up Nick Gonzales.