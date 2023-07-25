Marcano left Monday's game against the Padres with a ligament injury in his right knee, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Marcano wasn't able to put any weight on his right leg after a play at third base Monday evening. The Pirates are sending him for further evaluation Tuesday morning to determine whether a trip to the injured list will be necessary.
More News
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Leaves with knee injury•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Nabs third straight start•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Loses hold of steady playing time•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Out versus lefty•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Out of lineup Tuesday•