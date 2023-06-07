Marcano will sit Wednesday against Oakland, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Marcano will head to the bench as the Pirates face southpaw Hogan Harris on the mound. Rodolfo Castro will slide over to shortstop while Mark Mathias enters the lineup at second base and bats seventh in the series finale with the Athletics.
