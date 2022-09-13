Marcano was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Marcano played regularly for most of August, but he started just three of the Pirates' first 10 games in September amid an extended slump at the plate, and he ultimately lost out on a spot on the big-league roster. With three weeks to go, there is a chance Marcano could be recalled before the campaign comes to a close.
