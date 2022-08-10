Marcano is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Marcano collected five hits in his first two starts after being recalled last week, but in the three games since he's 0-for-11 with a walk and five strikeouts. Greg Allen will start in left field while Rodolfo Castro, fresh up from Triple-A Indianapolis, will man the keystone.
