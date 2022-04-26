The Pirates recalled Marcano from Double-A Altoona on Tuesday.
Marcano has experience at three infield and two outfield spots, so he'll give the Pirates another utility option off the bench after Cole Tucker (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. The 22-year-old Marcano made the Padres' Opening Day roster a season ago and logged 50 plate appearances at the big-league level, but Tuesday marks his first call-up to the majors since he was acquired by the Pirates in the deal last July that sent Adam Frazier to San Diego.