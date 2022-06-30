Marcano (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Marcano tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, but he recently appeared in three rehab games and went 1-for-9 with three runs, two stolen bases, four walks and two strikeouts. The 22-year-old carved out relatively consistent playing time leading up to his absence and should have a chance to regain at-bats after Yu Chang was designated for assignment Thursday.
More News
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Lands on COVID-19 injured list•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Gets run in leadoff role•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: On bench versus lefty•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Sitting against lefty•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Homers again Tuesday•