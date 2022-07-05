The Pirates optioned Marcano to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Marcano loses his roster spot after slashing .229/.280/.637 with two home runs, three doubles and five RBI in 22 games. Injuries at the big-league level could result in another promotion for the 22-year-old, though.
