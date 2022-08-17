Marcano went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Marcano briefly got some looks atop the Pirates' order earlier in August, and he returned to the position Tuesday. He contributed to a rally in the eighth inning, reaching base on a walk prior to coming around to score on a double by Ben Gamel. Marcano has appeared in the lineup for six consecutive games, though he is hitting only .190 with two RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in that span.

