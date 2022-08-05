Marcano went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Brewers.

Marcano shifted to the leadoff spot and played second base Thursday to make his second consecutive start since being recalled Wednesday. He delivered an RBI single in the seventh inning and now has five hits across eight at-bats in the last two games. The Pirates appear intent on utilizing Marcano's defensive versatility to keep him in the lineup, and he's shown some promise at the plate by maintaining a .269/.321/.410 line across 87 plate appearances.