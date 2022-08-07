Marcano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Marcano will hit the bench for the series finale after he went 5-for-16 with a triple, a walk, two runs and two RBI while starting each of the past four games at either second base or in left field. Kevin Newman should be the Bucs' primary option at the keystone moving forward, but Marcano could occupy the strong side of a platoon in left field with the switch-hitting Greg Allen moving forward.