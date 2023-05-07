Marcano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Marcano had started in each of the previous three games while going 1-for-9 with a run scored, but he still looks to be stuck in a utility role. Assuming the ankle injury that has kept Ji Hwan Bae out of the lineup for two straight games isn't an issue coming out of Monday's off day, he and Rodolfo Castro should form the Pirates' preferred middle-infield tandem for the forseeable future.