Marcano went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rockies.
Marcano has been used primarily as the Pirates' shortstop in the last week, but he drew a start at second base Wednesday. He took Antonio Senzatela yard in the second inning to tally his first homer of the season and only his fourth extra-base hit across 58 plate appearances. Marcano's defensive versatility will give him the chance to earn steady playing time, and he's now hitting .245 with seven runs scored and three RBI on the season.
